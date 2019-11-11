The Redwood Valley Middle School/High School music department has scheduled several concerts during the next two weeks in the PAC at Redwood Valley schools in Redwood Falls.

The presentations begin Tuesday (Nov. 12) at 6 p.m. when the RVMS fifth-grade band and choir perform.

Later that night at 7:30 p.m. is the RVMS sixth-grade band and choir concert.

This coming Thursday (Nov. 14) the RVMS seventh- and eighth-grade band and choir are set to perform beginning at 7 p.m.

The RVHS band is scheduled to present a concert Nov. 19 starting at 7:30 p.m., with the RVHS choir performing Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend.