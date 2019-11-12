The Redwood County Highway Department would like to remind all county residents it is unlawful to obstruct any highway or deposit snow or ice thereon.

Minnesota Statutes 160.2715 and 169.42 prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling and placing of snow from sidewalks, driveways and parking lots onto public roadways. This can include the ditch and right-of-way area.

Violations of these statutes are a misdemeanor. Piles of snow left on or near the road can freeze into a solid mass creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows.

Piles of snow increase the chance of drifting snow onto the roadway. Accidents and damages that are caused by snow placed in the roadway may result in liability to the property owner.