On Friday night, local ladies gathered in the St. James Legion for a night of fashion and fun in order to raise money for St. James schools.

"Daydreamers", located in Big Lake, provided a mobile display of clothes for those in attendance to try on and purchase. St. James native Beth Cook works at "Daydreamers", adding a nice local touch.

The boutique also brought along shoes and other accessories for those looking to fill their closets with the hottest new fashion.

"Daydreamers" had models fashioning their best looks on the runway.

Local boutique Collage St. James had their own models, sporting the hip styles for fall and winter, including tunics, sweaters, and mittens. Following the show, the Collage opened its doors for anyone wishing to do some late night shopping.

Each of the looks had their fair share of admirers and those wanting a closer look at patterns and fabric.

A total of 95 tickets were sold prior to the event, with many more sold at the door. Those who bought a ticket were given three drink tickets with choices of Irish cream, wine, or schnapps.

Tickets were sold at $25 each and all proceeds go to the District 840 Foundation.

