“I wish we would have called hospice sooner.”

This is a reoccurring comment we all too often hear from families.

Over the years, so many of our patients and their families have told us that they wished they’d called us sooner – and wished they’d begun to receive care from us sooner.

In fact, so often with hospice care, sooner is better.

Here’s why:

• You live longer – Studies show people in hospice care live longer than patients getting curative treatment for the same illness. Treatment is time out of your life. Our care can add quality time to your life.

• You feel better – The side effects of aggressive treatments for cure of life-limiting illnesses frequently make you feel sicker. Our care provides comfort and quality of life. By choosing to stop treatment and start hospice, our patients feel better and gain quality time.

• You regain control of your life – In hospice care you can socialize and focus on living. The care we provide is about quality of life spent with family and friends. By managing your symptoms, our care will keep you out of the hospital.

• You don’t have to stay in hospice care – If you get better, you can leave hospice care, and you can re-enter hospice whenever you need us – simple as that.

• We share the care – It’s difficult for family to be your full-time caregivers – difficult for you and them. We manage and coordinate your care, which means that your loved ones get to be your family again, instead of your exclusive caregivers. We’ll give you the expert care you need. They’ll give you the love.

For those who choose hospice, they have the benefit of expert team support including an experienced clinical staff in both physical and emotional pain management. The Compassionate Care Hospice team helps make end of life requests very clear and provides support to patient and family in difficult decisions they may encounter.

Our nurses are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Compassionate Care Hospice also has a specialty program unique to our program called Pulmonary Connections, which is specific to heart and lung disease and is not offered by any other hospice company. We are the only hospice company which has a respiratory therapist on staff who makes patient visits on pulmonary patients.

Our patients and families find great comfort in knowing someone will always be at the other end of the phone to answer questions or make a late-night home visit. Our social worker, chaplain and bereavement coordinator are available to patients and their family.

Our volunteer staff provides companionship, will sit with a patient while a family caregiver needs to take a break and is available for errands. You will find that our licensed nurses and certified nursing assistants provide exceptional care to the patient and support for the family members as well. They are truly a special part of our team. Compassionate Care Hospice provides care to those with a terminal diagnosis.

Most associate hospice with imminent death and cancer, but we care for those with terminal heart, lung, kidney and liver disease, Parkinson’s, strokes, late stage Alzheimer’s and others.

Our goals are to foster the hope that you live out the remaining days of your life as you wish, with dignity, having made your own decisions and maintaining as much control over how you spend those days. You don’t need to be in the last days or weeks of life to qualify for hospice.

Our care is about living – living well in the time you have left. The sooner you call us the better you’ll live. If you have a life-limiting illness with a prognosis of six months or less and meet criteria for care, you can access hospice, and you and your family can immediately begin to reap the benefits.

Compassionate Care Hospice is currently servicing 13 counties in southwest Minnesota with Redwood County being one of them.

The best way to determine if you or a loved one would benefit from the services provided by hospice is to call us at 1-877-372-7003, or e-mail me at rebecca.jenniges@amedisys.com. We would be happy to give a no-name, over-the-phone consultation at no cost, or, if you would simply like a more detailed program explanation, we can do that too.

– Becky Jenniges is a Compassionate Care Hospice liaison