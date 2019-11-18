Chick-fil-A says it is no longer making contributions to a pair of Christian charities that critics said were anti-LGBTQ.

The fast-food chain confirmed Monday that it has stopped giving money to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Both organizations have opposed same-sex marriage, CNBC reports.

“We made multi-year commitments to both organisations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a Chick-fil-A spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Going forward, the company says it will funnel its charitable donations to groups focused on education, homelessness and hunger.

Chick-fil-A has long been criticized by LGBTQ allies. In addition to the charities it supports, the chain has also come under fire for comments made by its CEO.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation said in a written statement Monday that Chick-fil-A's announcement didn't go far enough, pointing out that the company still has ties to other groups with anti-LGBTQ views.

“If Chick-Fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families,” Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s director of campaigns and rapid response, said.