The University of Minnesota Crookston Music and Theater Department will present the theater production “Vanities,” a comedy divided into three scenes. The performance will be held from from Friday, November 22, through Sunday, November 24. All three showings will be at 7 p.m. in Kiehle Auditorium. Tickets for the musical are $6 for adults, $3 for students, and free for UMN Crookston students. Parking is free and recommended in Lot G.

For more information, contact George French at (218) 281-8266. Note: this production is not recommended for children, as the show contains adult themes.

Written by Jack Heifner, “Vanities” centers on the lives and friendship of three “aggressively vivacious” cheerleaders starting from high school in 1963, continuing through college as sorority sisters in 1968, and ending with the dissolution of their friendship in 1974 as their interests and lives diverge and their relationship is strained and ambiguous.

The production features UMN Crookston students: Jessica Willits, an undeclared major from Crookston, Minn., Bailey Bradford, a junior majoring in English from Mentor, Minn., and Janessa Millar, a sophomore majoring in English from Blaine, Minn. The production is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.