The Morton community is celebrating the season with its annual Beneath the Village Wreath event this coming weekend (Nov. 22-24).

The community event is set to begin Friday night, with activities continuing throughout the day Saturday and the event coming to an end Sunday morning. The Morton Chamber of Commerce sponsored event is held to help the public get in the holiday mood and to come together as a community during the season.

The events kick off Friday with the annual Morton Fire Department steak fry, which is being held at the Morton Senior Citizens Center from 5-8 p.m.

In addition to the meal, a raffle is being held, with the drawing for prizes at 8 p.m.

Also that night is the annual Tree of Lights program for the Carris Health - Redwood Hospice program. It will begin at 7 p.m. at city hall.

Saturday’s events, which are all being held at the Step Saver Building starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m., include:

• Do It Yourself holiday workshops. Those interested are encouraged to book their spot online.

• Pictures with Santa

• Art/craft vendors

• Live music

• A cookie contest

• An ornament contest

• An ornament hunt, which starts at 10 a.m.

• A number of artists will have their art featured at the River Valley Art Center.

The Renville County Historical Society is hosting a bake and book sale Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Step Saver. Books are being sold for 25 cents each or $2 a bag.

That day the museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with no admission being charged. A craft is also available at the museum during the day.

From 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday the Renville County Historical Society is going to be hosting a pancake breakfast at the Morton Senior Center.

To learn more about the events being held this weekend in Morton, visit www.mortonareachamber.org or www.renvillecountyhistory.com.

Additional information about Beneath the Village Wreath can also be found on the Chamber and historical society Facebook pages.