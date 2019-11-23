In their monthly meeting, the St. James school board heard back from their audit report from Blake Bode of Eide Bailly.

The audit report came back with a clean or unmodified opinion for the school district.

The general fund had been trending downward in the first half of the decade but has seen a resurgence in recent years. The primary factor being a decline of students from 2010 to 2016.

The anticipated budget surplus was $230,000, but the actual budget surplus came back to be $385,000.

In the restricted fund, staff development increased from $104,000 to $174,000.

Unassigned dollars went from a deficit of $245,000 to a deficiency of $35,000, meaning 210K of the surplus went towards unassigned.

The general fund will end with a balance of $400,000.

Community service funds typically run at a deficit but have been in the positive for 2018 and 2019.

Foodservice funds end at 75,000.

The district's goal for an unassigned fund balance is a two-month operating expense or 16% of annual budget, which translates to $2.2 million.

In 2020, the district will receive a back pay levy in the amount of $368,000 from the government. It will be applied to the unassigned funds. For the 2019 audit that was being reviewed that amount was $182,000. In 2021, that money will go back to the correct annual lease levy amount that the district should have been annually receiving. These other two payments were back pay due to a state error.

The cause of the lease levy error originated from a lease levy implemented on the Northside gym addition in 2010. In that project, the district exceeded their least levy capacity, spending more money than they could get. As a result, the district asked the voters in 2015 to roll in this lease into the 2015 project. That allowed the district to capture all available lease levy dollars.

Delays in receiving money have altered the true fund balance of previous audits. However, the auditor did caution at this time that next year's payment will be the last and a one-time payment."

The board passed the audit following the presentation.

The board also approved leave of absence for Sherri Poulson and the 2019-2020 seniority lists for teaching staff, paraprofessionals/cooks, and custodians.

The next school board meeting will be on December 11th.