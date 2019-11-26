Surveillance video was used to track down the student.

A high school student in Fargo has been arrested after police say they found a BB gun and marijuana in the teen's possession.

Officials at Woodrow Wilson High School say a search was conducted Monday after a student reported a marijuana smell in a restroom. Surveillance video was used to find the student responsible. Authorities say they found an unloaded BB gun, marijuana, marijuana edible gummies and drug paraphernalia in the student's backpack.

KFGO reports officials say the student made no threats of violence.



