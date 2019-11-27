The Humane Society of Polk County wants to thank all of the people and businesses of Crookston and Polk County for the support and contributions in 2019! Because of the contributions, over 160 cats, dogs, rabbits, rats and ferrets found loving homes! In addition, some repairs to the against HSPC building were started.

Continued support is essential for HSPC to remain in operation.

HSPC is a bare-bones organization that operates on about $72,000 annually. All of the management and accounting services are done by volunteers; the only paid staff are those who work directly with the animals (about $25,000 a year). The remaining funds go to maintaining the building and to the care of the animals. About half of the budget is generated through adoption and impound fees. The remaining half comes from contributions.

The annual newsletter was completed in November; if anyone would like a copy, you may call 218 281-7225, email hspolkcounty@gmail.com or come by at 720 E. Robert Street (across from Happy Joe’s in Crookston). Donations are gladly accepted by cash, check and credit card. Clumping cat litter and grain-free dry dog food is also needed.

Barry Stephens

Crookston