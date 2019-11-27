The final touch!

Watching from below (at left), Holiday Lights in Motion co-chair and chief engineer, Mike Suess, was glad to see his son Brayden place the star atop the big Christmas tree in the Sportsmen’s Park Sunday afternoon. The star was the final piece to be placed for this year’s display. The Holiday Lights in Motion officially turn on Thanksgiving night at 5 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce Light the Night event in the park is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30. With a forecast for unfavorable weather that night, Chamber Director Christina Andres asks that the public check Facebook in case the event must be cancelled. (Cross your fingers now.) The Holiday Lights in Motion organization will have wagon or carriage rides and a concession stand on December weekend dates: Dec. 6 and 7; 13 and 14; 20, 21 and 22.