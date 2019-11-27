Schroepfer Inc. has been named the 2019 Manufacturing & Technology Award recipient by the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce.

Schroepfer Inc. has been named the 2019 Manufacturing & Technology Award recipient by the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber Board of Directors presented the award to Schroepfer Inc. owners, Jason and Amber Schroepfer, at their office on Friday, Nov. 15.

Chamber Executive Director Christina Andres said the award recipient is selected by the Board of Directors. The award recognizes outstanding businesses that are contributors to the Sleepy Eye economy, are committed to making Sleepy Eye a better place to live and work, and have improved or increased technology needs in the workplace and for customers.

On presenting the award, Andres said, “The recent relocation and expansion of their facilities to the south end our city, as well as, their partnership with the local implement dealers and various trucking outfits, gives our area businesses a huge advantage over competitors who must travel for service. Schroepfer Inc.’s cross-country hauling, installation of diesel pumps, new tire technician, and the focus on a high standard of preventative maintenance, paired with late model equipment to eliminate down time, are just a few of the reasons for their selection as this year’s Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing & Technology award recipient.”