More than three times as many home cooking fires occur Thanksgiving Day as on a typical day of the year. That’s according to the latest U.S. home cooking fires report recently released by the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA), which shows there were 1,600 reported home cooking fires during Thanksgiving in 2017, reflecting a 238 percent increase over the daily average.

Unattended cooking was the leading cause of these fires.

“With people preparing multiple dishes, often with lots of guests and other distractions in and around the kitchen, it’s easy to see why the number of home cooking fires increases so dramatically,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “Fortunately, the vast majority of cooking fires are highly preventable with a little added awareness and by taking simple steps to minimize those risks."

According to the NFPA report, cooking is the leading cause of home fires year-round, accounting for almost half of all U.S. home fires (49 percent) and reported home fire injuries (45 percent). Cooking is the second-leading cause of home fire deaths, accounting for 22 percent of all fire deaths.

The report also shows less progress has been made in reducing deaths from home cooking fires than deaths from most other fire causes. There were more cooking fire deaths in 2013– 17 than in 1980–84, despite total home fire deaths falling by 46 percent over the period.

What follows are tips and recommendations from NFPA for cooking safely this Thanksgiving:

• Never leave the kitchen while cooking on the stove top.

• When cooking a turkey, stay in your home and check on it regularly.

• Make use of timers to keep track of cooking times, particularly for foods that require longer cook times.

• Keep things that can catch fire, like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers and towels, at least three feet away from the cooking area.

• Avoid wearing long sleeves and hanging fabrics that could come in contact with a heat source.

• Always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover, because the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time. Never throw water or use a fire extinguisher on the fire.

• For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. Only open the door once you’re confident the fire is completely out, standing to the side as you do. If you have any doubts or concerns, contact the fire department for assistance.

• Keep children at least three feet away from the stove. Kids should also stay away from hot foods and liquids, as steam or splash from these items could cause severe burns.

In addition, NFPA strongly discourages the use of turkey fryers, as these can lead to severe burns, injuries and property damage. For a safe alternative, NFPA recommends grocery stores, food retailers and restaurants that sell deep-fried turkey.

For more information, visit www.nfpa.org.

– Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain