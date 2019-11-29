Eagles beat Luverne and Minnesota River.

The Eagles girls hockey team traveled to Luverne on Nov. 19 and came home with a 2-1 win.

“The girls played a pretty solid game and spent a large amount of time controlling the puck,” said Coach Kristin Faber. “The group had a number of offensive opportunities and killed off a five minute penalty. They continue to improve.”

Scoring for the Eagles in the first period was Ally Steffensmeier, unassisted. Luverne tied it up in the second period with their only goal. Julia Helget soon answered with the Eagles second and winning goal, assisted by Maddie O’Connor.

The Eagles traveled to the Le Sueur arena on Thursday, Nov. 21, to play the Minnesota River Bulldogs (St. Peter, Le Sueur, Henderson).

Coach Faber said the Eagles’ 6-0 win was a great team effort. “Our defense did a nice job of jumping into passing lanes and preventing them from entering their offensive zone,” she said. “and it was nice to get scoring from a number of people and be able to get everyone involved.”

Scoring for the Eagles in the first period was Morgan Klein, assisted by Molly Scheid and Ally Steffensmeier. The Eagles scored four in the second period: Molly Scheid, assisted by Emma Brudelie and Alexa Steffl; Maddie O’Connor, assisted by Julie Helget; Steffl, unassisted; and Helget, assisted by Brooke Arneson. They finished it off with a third period goal by Jaga Rahe, assisted by Brudelie.

The Eagle girls played in Waconia on Monday and hosted Litchfield on Tuesday, Nov. 26 — due to an early deadline the story on those games will be in next week’s paper.

The girls are in for a long home streak, starting with the Litchfield game. After that they host Worthington on Dec. 3, Marshall on Dec. 5, Faribault on Dec. 7, Fairmont on Dec. 12, and Waseca on Dec. 17.