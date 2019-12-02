Helen Hoidal, 90, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo. Helen Aldora Hoidal was born on May 30, 1929, near Holloway, MN the daughter of Alfred and Dora (Mecklenburg) Schlieman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at Fairfield Lutheran Church in Holloway. She grew up with her sisters on the family farm and helped with all the farm chores, including milking cows. Along with her sisters, she also helped out at the family store, Fairfield Store, in Fairfield Township. Helen was a proud graduate of Appleton High School in 1946. She also worked at the grocery in Holloway.

Helen was united in marriage to Bernard Hoidal at the Fairfield church on August 22, 1948. They farmed for several years and then moved into Holloway. They were both very active in the church and community and Helen was a member of the PTA and Homemakers' Club. She enjoyed hosting groups and gatherings in her home.

Bernard and Helen owned and managed Hoidal Trailer Court in Montevideo for 20 years. Helen managed the business while Bernard traveled in the summertime for road construction work. While still in Holloway, Helen and the kids traveled with Bernard in the summer months, camping out in the converted school us at work sites across the state. Helen and Bernard also enjoyed driving escort for Friendship Homes of Montevideo.

Helen was a kind, thoughtful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and summertime adventures. On Friday evenings in the summer, she loved to be with her family as they cheered for Bernard and his brother, Lyle, at the stock car races. Helen had a beautiful garden every summer. She enjoyed playing cardsand games, especially Scrabble, often winning. She loved to cook and bake and prepare dinners for the family, especially during the holidays. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Dora Schlieman, her husband of 65 years, Bernard, and four sisters: Vivian Holzheimer, Winifred Erdman, Bernadine Grages and DeMaris Cornwall. She is surved by her sister, Eileen (Milton) Hoidal, brother-in-law Lyle (Jean) Hoidal and sister-in-law, Erma Belshaw.

Loving and grateful family are: daughters Carol Anderson (fiance Larry Nelson) of Clinton, MN; Sherry (Lee) Myhre of Montevideo; Jeanne (Patrick) Cleary of Spicer; and son Allen (Denise) Hoidal of Brooklyn Park; 10 grandchildren Mike (Peg) Christenson; Julie (Mark) Hudson, Kristin Quinn, Eric Myhre, Rian (Abby) Cleary, Phil (Bekah) Cleary, Stacia Hanson, Sara Jo (Stephen) Hanson, Alayna Hoidal and Ava Hoidal, and fourteen great grandchildren: Matt Christenson, Joshua Anderson, Lily Hanson, Soren Hanson, Evalyn Cleary, Clara Cleary, James Cleary, Aliza Cleary, Freya Hanson, Otis Hanson, Myrtle Jo Hanson, Gwendolyn Quinn, Isabella Quinn, and nieces, nephews and extended family.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 26 at 11 AM at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Burial was held following the service at Terrace Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Montevideo.

Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.