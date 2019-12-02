LeRoy Enevoldsen, 80, of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Clarkfield Care Center. LeRoy Russell Enevoldsen was born March 13, 1939, to Louis and Ruth (Olson) on the family farm in Lac qui Parle County. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. He attended District 15 Country School.

LeRoy started farming in 1955 with his father. On June 4, 1961, he married Lynnae Vold and this union was blessed with five children. At this time LeRoy began farming on his own. LeRoy was a man of many talents. He was one of the best welders around. Neighbors would bring their equipment and projects for him to fix. He installed boxes, hoists and tags on farm trucks for neighbors and people from miles around. His love for tinkering with motors and fabricating lead him to build and compete in stock car and go-cart races and tractor and pickup pulls where he brought home several 1st-place trophies. LeRoy enjoyed going to gun shows and the many hunting trips to South Dakota and northern Minnesota with friends and neighbors. He had a special love for his dogs.

LeRoy is survived by his children: Cindy (Mark) Anderson, Wanda Enevoldsen, Alan (Jodi) Enevoldsen, Laurel Enevoldsen and Loretta (Mark) Swigerd; nine grandchildren: Cameron (Emily Ahrens) Anderson, Allison (Adam) Blake, Ty Anderson, Tasha (Todd Yackley) Enevoldsen, Devin (Savannah Ramirez) Enevoldsen, Jayne (Sean) Frandsen, Chris Enevoldsen, Nick (Chelsea) Gores, Makiah (Travis Sandberg) Gores, Kari (Rome) Wigman and Brandon (Brittany) Swigerd; eighteen great grandchildren: Cheyenne, Asher, Braylen, Madison, Carter, Cooper, Trey, Peter, Jackson, Rylie, Peyton, Max, Drew, Jaxon, Alyssa, Danika, Tucker, Piper; one great great grandchild, Alena; siblings: Leslie Enevoldsen, Betty Hall, Phyllis Berglund, Ruth Ann Loving and Louise Enevoldsen, plus extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ruth; in-laws, Leonard and Anna Vold; brother-in-law Gene Bauer; niece Lorna Bauer; nephews Larry, Jamie and Lucas Bauer; nephew Jason Hall; sister-in-law Sonja Enevoldsen and brother-in-law Ed Loving.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo.