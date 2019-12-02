The Spirit in Motion dance team is a co-op team with athletes from Sleepy Eye High School and Springfield High School.

Head Coach Lauren Hoffmann, assisted by volunteer Tyrah Stoll.

Team members

Senior: Brienna Barnes, Sleepy Eye High School.

Juniors: Lexanna Lazatin, SEHS; Ashlyn Rosenau and Libby Tonn, Springfield high School.

Sophomore: Presley Bauer, SEHS.

Coach Lauren Hoffmann said MSHSL competitions are very different from other dance studio competitions.

“The judging is very specific, while the rules and regulations are strict, from costumes to the routines and everything in between,” said Hoffmann. “You must have a minimum of five dancers on the floor in order to compete. The girls have to learn and perfect a jazz routine and a high kick routine, in less than a month when we start practice.”

The dancers then adjust the routines throughout the season, to improve their points—competition to competition explained Hoffmann.

As an example of judging, Hoffmann said in the high kick competition the dancers (entire team) must have 45 to 65 above waist kicks.

“Size of your team does not matter when it comes to judging. Our team of five girls will go up against teams of 20-plus, but get judged exactly the same,” said Hoffmann. “Competition dance is completely different than other sports and has been ranked as one of the top hardest sports.”

Coach’s comments:

We hope to see improvements in our scores, not only from last year, but also improvements from competition to competition. We are a very small team this year, so staying healthy and in good academic standing is key to this season. Of course, bringing home another trophy or two this year again is also a goal. We may be small this year, but we are fierce. Our biggest hope is to see more fans in the stands this year.

Dance meet schedule:

Dec. 6 - Renville County West, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21 - BOLD, noon.

Jan. 4 - Edina, noon.

Jan. 9 - New Ulm Cathedral, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 - GFW, noon.

Jan. 31 - Lakeview, 6 p.m.

Feb. 8 - Sections at Montevideo, noon start.