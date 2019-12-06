CCM Health’s Memory Care Team was selected to be a presenter at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association’s annual national conference held November 21 – 23, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Presenters from CCM Health Memory Care Team included Gregg Waylander, APRN, CNP, Gretchen Reeves MA, CCC-SLP, Melissa Anderson, OTR/L, and Lori Petersen, BA.

CCM Health’s Memory Care Clinic team’s topic presentation, “Alternative Dementia Care in a Rural Clinic Setting,” was an hour long and focused on alternative options for dementia evaluations in rural communities. It can take several months to be seen by a neurologist or neuropsychologist for a diagnosis. The Memory Care Clinic evaluation is a specialty service and is offered as an alternative, not only for providing a diagnosis, but also for supporting the patient and their family members after the diagnosis. The team has been also helpful in ruling out a diagnosis of dementia as well. Treatable cognitive impairment can be caused by many other conditions other than dementia.

Gretchen Reeves, MA, CCC-SLP, a speech-language pathologist and Speech Pathology supervisor at CCM Health, said “Patients and their families tell us they appreciate a local option for specialty dementia services. Dementia is a poorly understood disease so having local support after the diagnosis is also a crucial aspect to care. The team at CCM Health also spends time educating the community at local events in order to increase our local ‘Dementia IQ.’ There is a negative stigma associated with dementia and we are determined to erase that stigma in our local communities.”

CCM Health’s Memory Care Clinic sees, on average, four patients a month. An appointment lasts for five hours across two days and consists of cognitive assessments, a medical appointment and a care conference.

More information on CCM Health’s Memory Care Clinic can be found on CCM Health’s website at ccmhealthmn.com or by calling Lori Petersen at 320-321-8268 or Gretchen Reeves at 320-321-8133.