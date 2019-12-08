St. Mary's Elementary School recently made a donation to the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf.

St. Mary's Elementary School recently made a donation to the Sleepy Eye Food Shelf. The elementary classes collected food throughout the month of the November to donate to those in need this holiday season. Pictured are members of the Elementary Student Council who helped to organize the food drive, loading up their donation for delivery, from left: Aaina Sidhu, Austin Forster, McCoy Marti, Michael Balko, Jaylynn Sellner, Josie Helget, Ella Pollard, and Lucia Martinez.