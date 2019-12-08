Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency’s (SMMPA) member municipal utilities have committed to establishing an electric vehicle (EV) charging network to help facilitate the transition to EVs in rural Minnesota.

Members will be installing a DC Fast Charger and two dual-port level 2 chargers in each of their communities by the end of 2020. Redwood Falls Public Utilities is among the entities that will be involved.

“It’s a great opportunity and an important first step to facilitate acceptance of electric vehicles, an amazing technology that will transform both the electric utility and transportation industries,” said Chris Schoenherr, SMMPA’s director of agency and government relations and chief external affairs officer.

Since 90 percent of EV charging typically occurs in the owner’s garage at night, when electric demand is low, Schoenherr said utilities can generally handle that load without additional generation.

However, the lack of public charging stations in most communities is a major barrier to consumers making the switch because of “range anxiety” – the fear they may not be able to reach distant destinations.

“Regardless of whether you are a small or large community, there is strength in numbers that creates economies of scale and sends a consistent message to our customers,” said Joe Hoffman, SMMPA board president and Preston Public Utilities general manager. “As a board, we felt it was critical to move forward together on this key initiative that will help our communities.”

SMMPA is partnering with ZEF Energy, the largest independently owned and operated DC Fast Charging Network in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

SMMPA will purchase the chargers from ZEF Energy and transfer ownership to its member utilities. SMMPA will cover the cost of maintenance.

Learn more about this program on the SMMPA Web site online at smmpa.com.

- Photo courtesy of the Internet Public Domain