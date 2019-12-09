On Sunday morning, those supporting the Butterfield Community Fund and Park Improvement Project were treated to a pancake breakfast and bake sale.

To further their efforts for the Park Improvement Project, the Butterfield Community Fund is working on a calendar raffle. Calendars are $25. With the purchase of a calendar, you have the opportunity to win $25 on Monday-Friday. For special occasions, those who win will receive anywhere from $50-$400. There are still calendars available, but they must be sold by December 18th.

Next spring, the Butterfield Community Fund will have its second annual Butterfield Bash on May 9th.

The all-day event will include a run/walk, a three on three basketball tournament, bean bag tournament, bingo, kids games, food, and beer garden. The event will conclude with the Johnny Holm Band.

The bake sale on Sunday included cookies, pies, lefse, kringla, bars, bread, and scrullers. Scrullers is a Swedish treat, made on a press and made into a crisp, round cone that can be filled or left empty.