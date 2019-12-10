Each year in December people across the United States gather together on a Saturday at noon to “remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families and teach the next generation about the value of freedom” during a ceremony that is known as Wreaths Across America.

That event is also held locally.

Known as Wreaths Across the Redwood Area, the ceremony that honors veterans is being held for the 10th time in 2019. This year Wreaths Across the Redwood Area is being held Dec. 14 starting at 12 p.m.

The public is invited.

“This is our 10th year of participation at the local level, and we still feel the same gratitude for all of those who have served,” said Brian Sams of Redwood Falls, who helps to coordinate the event locally. “As we lay a wreath for all of the branches of the military, we are humbled by their sacrifice and honored to pay our respects.”

Every year the Wreaths Across America gatherings are held in all 50 states as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, and this year’s theme is “everyone plays a part.”

According to Wreaths Across America, the inspiration for this year’s theme came from Miles Worcester, who is the grandson of the Wreaths Across America program founders. Worcester’s idea for the theme came during a visit to Washington, D.C. where he saw a service member in uniform.

As he always does, Worcester approached the individual and thanked him for his service. The individual responded by saying “everyone plays a part.” Worcester shared that experience and said it would make a great theme, because “those serving in the military are doing their part, but it is our part as Americans to remember and honor them, and that’s what Wreaths Across America does.”

Volunteers from the Patriot Guard Riders will be dropping off wreaths at locations in the Redwood Area, and at exactly noon the wreaths will be placed in honor and memory of those who served.

The list of those locations where the ceremony will take place includes:

• In Belview at the American Legion hall fence

• In Clements at the park near the American Legion Hall

• In Lamberton at Memorial Park

• In the Lower Sioux Community at the Bishop Whipple Mission

• In Lucan at the city park

• In Milroy in the southwest corner of the city park

• In Morton in the northwest corner of the city park

• In Morgan at the city park near the public library

• In Redwood Falls at the National Guard Armory Brent Koch memorial

• In Redwood Falls at Memorial Field

• In Revere at the park off of Main Street

• In Sanborn at the bell tower

• In Vesta at the community hall flag pole

• In Wabasso at the community center

• In Walnut Grove at the American Legion Hall

• In Wanda at the gazebo near the fire hall

Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend one of the area ceremonies or one of many others which are being held across the nation.

Learn more online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.