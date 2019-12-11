Because I have something every night!

Wouldn’t you know it? The week I have something every night, is the week it goes below 0 every night!

Sometimes, in these cold, dark days of December, I really don’t want to go anywhere at night. And by “at night” I mean, after 5 p.m. But, this was the week. The week holiday events, concerts, and meetings all piled on.

So, I went out and it really wasn’t that bad.

Monday evening I went to Santa’s Workshop, which SEMC held at the Event Center this year. That was a great spot for this fun, family event. I found a close parking space, and there was lots of room inside for all the activities, and, as usual, the Santa Claus was excellent!

After supper, I went out again on Monday night, for the first school concert of the season. I kind of had in mind that I would take a couple pictures and leave. But that didn’t happen. I am a fan of concerts — especially when bands are involved (but, I like the singing, too). My compliments to the student musicians and their instructors at Public School. Their concert, 5th grade through senior high, bands and choirs, was a wonderful way to sit for awhile and enjoy myself.

I also want to thank the parents of these students for encouraging their children to participate in band and choir. Just as athletes say they enjoy the closeness they feel with their teammates, student musicians also form a bond and many fun memories. Please keep encouraging your children to share their musical talents.

One concert down, three to go!

Tuesday night (brrrr) was the City Council meeting. Another thing I actually enjoy, but also another thing that is hard to go out into the frigid air to attend. The best part, aside from anything interesting that happens at the meeting, is stepping outside the office after I write the article, and looking up to see the moon and stars in the clear night sky.

Wednesday evening (tonight, as I write this) is the School Board meeting. It starts at 5:30, which is another of my unfavorite times to go to a meeting (don’t these people eat supper?) but, if the sky is clear, it looks really good before and after that meeting.

And now it’s going to warm up, right?