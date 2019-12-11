Santa Claus is almost bowled over when he learns two little girls, visiting him with their big sister, are twins!

Santa Claus is almost bowled over when he learns two little girls, visiting him with their big sister, are twins! (He was also surprised when they wanted the same gifts!) Pictured at Santa’s Workshop, hosted by Sleepy Eye Medical Center on Monday evening, Dec. 9, are Karin, Greta and Krin — as their mom, Trista Barka, snaps a fun photo with Santa Claus. Activities at Santa’s Workshop included gingerbread cookie decorating, card making, holiday crafts, and live reindeer outside the Event Center. Again this year, Santa’s Workshop drew a large crowd of youngsters and parents ready to enjoy a special holiday event.