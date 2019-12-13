Heinle disappeared in a storm on Sunday.

A lengthy search for a missing Buchanan woman has come to an end. The woman's body has been recovered from a slough in rural Stutsman County where her vehicle broke through the ice.

Sonia Heinle, 63, left her son's house Sunday during a storm and disappeared. She lived just a couple miles away.

Searchers found Heinle's car in the slough Tuesday and due to freezing temperatures weren't able to recover it until Wednesday.

Heinle's body was found in the slough Thursday evening.



