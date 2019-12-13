Last Saturday, Dec. 7, the Hollywood hosted a holiday ball for the local 151st Field Artillery unit located here in Montevideo.

According to Captain Matthew James Scholz, Commander of the Headquarters Headquarters Battery, the event is a tradition for the military. “I’ve been in many different organizations in the Minnesota National Guard. The first organization was down in Marshall, Alpha Battery 151. We would do one of these every year, and we haven’t really done one in Montevideo for quite some time, so we’re trying to bring that tradition back,” said Scholz. “It’s something that a lot of units do, just something we haven’t done in a long time.”

Scholz took command of the Battery in October of 2018. “When I took command, this was one of my priorities to get done. We generally do a holiday party in December, however I took command in October, and it was too close to make it happen in two months, so we’ve been planning it since around that time.”

Several local organizations donated to the event as well. “We would also like to give a big thank you to the organizations that sponsored us tonight,” said Scholz. “Cenex, Duffy’s, The Rivers, Talking Waters, KDMA, McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway, Mel’ody Lanes, the American Legion, the VFW, the Millenium Theater, they all sponsored us and gave us door prizes that we’re going to use for raffles later.”

The evening included numerous military and holiday traditions, with around 105 individuals in attendance that evening.