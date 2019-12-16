On Monday night, St. James singers took to the stage for the annual Holiday Solo Concert at the Little Theater.

Highlight performances were Abby Spitzner, Alex Escobar and Edna Herrejon, Reymundo Cardenas, Kelsey Sagehorn, Jackie Flores, Sofia Solorzano, and Nick Brey.

Cardenas and Sagehorn teamed up for a rousing rendition of Baby it's Cold Outside, with a couple of changes in the original lyrics.

The students were accompanied by Karla Beck, Glennda Hedlund, Chris Pitcher, and Alison Kulseth.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the singers/helpers pay for their Nashville trip.

Song list:

Mya Hanson- Here With Us

Korryn Karau- Great Are You Lord

Jerusalen Rodriguez and Kaylem Velasco- Let it Snow

Jackson Miest- I'll Be Home for Christmas

Makenna Rotert and Emma Zender- Carol for Adventure

James Gutierrez- Silent Night

Gabriela Trapero- O Come, Emmanuel

Abby Spitzner- I'll Be Home

Maison Wendt and Lydia Kolden-Carlson- Silent Night/O Holy Night

Luci Kulseth and Paola Acevedo-Trujillo- Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth

Alex Escobar and Edna Herrejon- Bethlehem Boy

Kelsey Sagehorn- Christmas Time Is Here

Reymundo Cardenas- White Christmas

Jackie Flores- My Favorite Things

Destiny Sawatzky, Mariah Lopez, Nimsy Tobar- Breath Of Heaven

Miguel Martinez- Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!

Mya Hanson and Jackson Miest- Let it Be Christmas

Alex Escobar- Christmas Shoes

Makenna Rotert- Praise The King

Brandi Pierson- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Payton Brown- The Christmas Song

Edna Herrejon- Ding Dong Merrily On High

Kaylem Velasco- Como la Brisa

Jerusalen Rodriguez- Come Emmanuel

Lydia Kolden Carlson- A Midnight Carol

Mariah Lopez- What Are You Doing New Year's

Kharime Vite- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Kelsey Sagehorn and Reymundo Cardenas- Baby it's Cold Outside

Sofia Solorzano- Mary, Did You Know?

Nick Brey- Where Are You Christmas?