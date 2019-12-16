On Monday night, St. James singers took to the stage for the annual Holiday Solo Concert at the Little Theater.
Highlight performances were Abby Spitzner, Alex Escobar and Edna Herrejon, Reymundo Cardenas, Kelsey Sagehorn, Jackie Flores, Sofia Solorzano, and Nick Brey.
Cardenas and Sagehorn teamed up for a rousing rendition of Baby it's Cold Outside, with a couple of changes in the original lyrics.
The students were accompanied by Karla Beck, Glennda Hedlund, Chris Pitcher, and Alison Kulseth.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the singers/helpers pay for their Nashville trip.
Song list:
Mya Hanson- Here With Us
Korryn Karau- Great Are You Lord
Jerusalen Rodriguez and Kaylem Velasco- Let it Snow
Jackson Miest- I'll Be Home for Christmas
Makenna Rotert and Emma Zender- Carol for Adventure
James Gutierrez- Silent Night
Gabriela Trapero- O Come, Emmanuel
Abby Spitzner- I'll Be Home
Maison Wendt and Lydia Kolden-Carlson- Silent Night/O Holy Night
Luci Kulseth and Paola Acevedo-Trujillo- Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth
Alex Escobar and Edna Herrejon- Bethlehem Boy
Kelsey Sagehorn- Christmas Time Is Here
Reymundo Cardenas- White Christmas
Jackie Flores- My Favorite Things
Destiny Sawatzky, Mariah Lopez, Nimsy Tobar- Breath Of Heaven
Miguel Martinez- Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!
Mya Hanson and Jackson Miest- Let it Be Christmas
Alex Escobar- Christmas Shoes
Makenna Rotert- Praise The King
Brandi Pierson- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Payton Brown- The Christmas Song
Edna Herrejon- Ding Dong Merrily On High
Kaylem Velasco- Como la Brisa
Jerusalen Rodriguez- Come Emmanuel
Lydia Kolden Carlson- A Midnight Carol
Mariah Lopez- What Are You Doing New Year's
Kharime Vite- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Kelsey Sagehorn and Reymundo Cardenas- Baby it's Cold Outside
Sofia Solorzano- Mary, Did You Know?
Nick Brey- Where Are You Christmas?