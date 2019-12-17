The Crookston Fire Department held their annual Christmas Party and Awards Banquet at the Crookston Inn on December 14, 2019 and the following Firefighters were recognized:

Firefighter of the Year - Garett Bengtson

Years of Service - 5 year milestones -

Matt Johnson - 5

Shane Heldstab - 10

Bob Magsam - 20

Brad Carlstrom - 20

Tom Feiro - 35

Years of Service Honorable Mention

Don Boone. - 22

Kent Ellingson -23

Tim Froeber - 23

Chris Cournia.- 24

Al Desrosier - 27

Harold Unke - 33

100% Training Attendance

Ryan Tull

Garett Bengtson

Allen Graff

Eli Sullivan

Smoke Eater Award - Attended at least 70% of the General Fire Calls

Brian Hanson

Justin Johnson

Tom Feiro

Mike Swenson

Derek Brekken

Jake Leas

Cole Ricard

Garett Bengtson

Allen Graff