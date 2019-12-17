Farmers and other members of the community will have an opportunity to gather and discuss how the farm crisis is affecting them and what action they can take together during a special “Pulling Together, Moving Forward” meeting this coming Thursday (Dec. 19) from 6:20 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church in New Ulm.

Registration for this free Land Stewardship Project (LSP) meeting starts at 5:45 p.m., and supper will be provided.

For more information and to reserve a spot, contact LSP’s Matthew Sheets at (320) 766-4395 or msheets@landstewardshipproject.org.

Farmers in Minnesota and across the country are facing an economic crisis that is entering its sixth year. The 2018 median farm income for U.S. farm households was negative $1,533, and 70 percent of the total income of farm families comes from off-farm sources.

During this meeting, neighbors will have an opportunity to talk, listen and learn how to take steps to address this crisis.

The meeting will feature a special “Addressing the Farm Price Crisis” presentation by Dr. Harwood Schaffer of the University of Tennessee’s Ag Policy Analysis Center. Dr Schaffer along with Dr. Daryll E. Ray write for the Ag Policy Analysis Center, an independent analytical organization devoted to providing information that meets the needs of farmers and consumers.

Learn more at www.agpolicy.org.

In addition, Dave Hesse of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s farm advocate program will speak on “Knowing Your Rights in Difficult Financial Times.”

Participants will also have an opportunity to review a farm crisis statement and call for action that was recently developed by LSP farmer-leaders.

“We as neighbors need to work together. We’re the ones that have to do that,” said LSP organizer and Wabasso farmer Paul Sobocinski.

