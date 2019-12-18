Farewell open house set for Dec. 29

The Crookston Inn & Convention Center has announced it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 after six years under the ownership of Todd and Nicole Jacobson. The Inn was featured on the hit TV show, “Hotel Impossible,” in 2014 where they focused on guest room and ballroom transformations.

General Manager Laurie Stahlecker said in a release that the hotel, bar and restaurant will be open for business as usual through Dec. 28 and will be hosting a farewell open house on Sunday, Dec. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. in the lounge for all past and current employees and the Crookston community.

“As the general manager, I would like to thank the Crookston community for its support of the Crookston Inn over the many years,” Stahlecker stated. “We have come to know many of you by name and have enjoyed serving you in many capacities over the years.

“When I came back to the Crookston Inn four years ago, I noticed that many of the community members that I served here 30 years ago were still coming here and that was amazing!” she added. “Your dedicated support is greatly appreciated!”

Stahlecker said she and the Inn’s employees will cherish the times they had planning all of the banquets and “the most joy” they had was doing the weddings for the many brides that they’ve worked with.

“It gave us a lot of pride to see them, see their dream wedding come to life,” Stahlecker continued. “Doing all the weddings we did could not have been pulled off without the help of the staff of the Crookston Inn. They are truly amazing individuals, especially our dream team!

“We have come to have such an amazing group of staff at the Crookston Inn and we will be sorry to see them all move on,” she added.

Stahlecker stated that the decision to close the Inn did not come lightly for the Jacobsons adding that they have worked hard to keep the business afloat.

“They cannot say enough apologies to all the brides and banquets that have booked with us for 2020,” Stahlecker noted in the release.

If anyone has any questions regarding anything concerning the Crookston Inn, Stahlecker invites people to reach out to her at (218) 281-5210.



Financial matters

Throughout their ownership tenure, the Jacobsons secured a variety of financing through the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) and the City of Crookston’s Intermediary Relending Program (IRP).

The Jacobsons secured a $75,000 loan from CHEDA and owe approximately $39,000 on that loan.

As for IRP loans, the Jacobsons were approved for a loan six years ago for extensive renovations to the property, and they received two subsequent IRP loans to help cover their property tax payments after the hotel property was reassessed. In all, they owe the City approximately $140,000 on the IRP loans.