80 photos were submitted in Valley Shopper/Crookston Times contest, with Hugo's Family Marketplace as the main sponsor.

A big thanks to the 80 people who sent in their deer hunting photos as part of the Hugo’s Family Marketplace and Valley Shopper/Crookston Times 2019 Deer Hunting Photo Contest.

The name of every person who submitted a deer hunting photo or appeared in a deer hunting photo was placed in a pail and this week names were drawn from the pail to determine with winners of prizes donated by businesses supporting the contest.

Thanks again for your enthusiastic level of participation.

Here are the winners drawn, and what they win:

• Hugo’s $100 gift card: Carter Zimmel

• Erickson’s Smokehouse of Fertile gift certificate: Emilee Tate

• Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy $100 gift card: Sarah Wieland

• B & E Meats $50 gift card: Stacy Evitts

• B & E Meats $50 gift card: Kyle Solie

• Fleet Supply $50 gift card: Kadence Kelly

• Hardware Hank Hunters Gift Basket: Gage Bauer

• John Deere Hunters Gift Basket: Caleb Bowman

• One-year subscription to the Crookston Times: Eric Helgeson

• Six-month subscription to the Crookston Times: Isabelle Morinville

• Three-month subscription to the Crookston Times: Mark Lian