Redwood Valley senior Kaleb Haase continued his torrid start to the season with a championship at heavyweight at the Ethan Memorial tournament held Dec. 14 in Chanhassen.

Haase improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season with eight falls, as he pinned his way to the title. He had first period falls over wrestlers from Mankato West and Hutchinson in the first two rounds and would pin Isaiah Noeldner of Owatonna in 1:44 in the title match.

As a team the Cardinals finished 10th out of 12 with 77 team points.

Owatonna held off Wayzata (210.5-207.5) in the competitive field.

Junior Carter Brandt is also off to a strong start this season and would finish third at 106 pounds. He opened with a third period fall before losing 6-1 to Elijah Wald of Wayzata in the semifinals. In the third-place match, he rolled to an 18-4 major decision victory.

Senior Adam Bommersbach lost by fall to open up his day at 195 pounds, but he would win his next three matches (all by fall) including a 50 second fall over Zack Gau of Eden Prairie in the fifth-place match.

Matt Zeug earned a sixth-place finish at 152 pounds. He lost his opening round match by major decision but would respond with a fall and a 3-2 win to reach the fifth-place match where he would lose a 14-4 major to Andrew Sanders of Minnetonka.

Jaxon Lang went 2-2 at 145 pounds with a fall and a 14-0 major decision win, and Damico Arredondo went 2-2 to earn a sixth-place finish at 120.

Lincoln Ourada (113), Austin Ourada (126) and Andy Fischer (182) all finished 0-2.

The Cardinals will now gear up for the prestigious Redwood River Riot tournament that gets under way Friday (Dec. 20) at 4 p.m. in the RACC. Wrestling (including JV) gets back under way Saturday at 9 a.m. in the RACC and high school gymnasium.