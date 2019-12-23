The Crookston Fire Department is asking the community to consider adopting a local neighborhood fire hydrant this winter season. Adopt-a-hydrant allows citizens to claim responsibility for shoveling out fire hydrants after heavy snowfall.

Firefighter Shane Heldstab told the Times that he was recently walking his dog and noticed a lot of hydrants that have already been cleared.

“We need people to show support for this program by signing up,” Heldstab explained.

In the midst of winter snowstorms, buried hydrants cause dangerous delays for firefighters. But having the department employees check and clear hundreds of hydrants would be a timely, costly and burdensome process.

With snow in the forecast, residents and businesses can make a difference fighting fires. The Crookston Fire Department encourages the community to partner with the department in its Adopt-A-Hydrant program. It’s never too late to adopt a hydrant.

Clear a path approximately three (3) feet around the hydrant and shovel a path from the street or roadway up to the fire hydrant. This will ensure hydrants are visible and will allow the Fire Department to quickly locate the fire hydrant, obtain a water supply for firefighting activities, and give the fire department room to work with this hydrant should the need arise.

These devices provide firefighters with a ready and ample supply of water when fighting fires. The only thing that would slow that readily available supply is their ability to locate it and place it into use. In the event of a fire, it is imperative that the fire department gain access to a fire hydrant water supply as quickly as possible to prevent the loss of life and property. Residents and business owners can help by adopting a hydrant and making sure it is easily accessible throughout the year.

If you have one of these on your street, or in your yard, please consider spending a few moments digging out around it so that firefighters can quickly locate it and have immediate access. It may save a life, and valuable personal property.

The fire department asks that the area around an adopted hydrant be shoveled after each snowfall. A path approximately 3-feet wide should be cleared around the hydrant. An area from the street leading to the hydrant should also be cleared to make it visible and accessible.

By adopting a hydrant, you help everyone in your neighborhood and are assisting fire crews so they aren’t wasting precious minutes digging out a fire hydrant in the event of an emergency,

It’s also important during the summer months to make sure the same 3-foot wide path around hydrants is free of weeds and shrubbery. The adoptive party of a fire hydrant should also report if the hydrant has been damaged, is missing caps, leaking water or is blocked.

• Pride

• Involvement

• Everyone helping to keep Crookston safe

“We are on the list of safest cities in MN for a reason, people care,” Heldstab stated.

To sign up for the Adopt a Hydrant program, you can email cfd@crookston.mn.us or call 281-4584.

An interactive map of hydrants in the city of Crookston can be seen at https://ckn.mn/hydrant.