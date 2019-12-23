On Monday night, middle and high school vocalists performed the last concert before the holidays.

In addition to holiday cheer, the students sang a pair of hit songs.

The combined seventh and eighth-grade choir sang Count on Me by Bruno Mars. Junior Madrigals performed Meant to Be by Bebe Rexha.

The fine arts program also sang Requiem, in honor of James Rogers, Tim Briley, and Lori Nusbaum, all of whom passed away recently.

Varsity Choir sang Clouds, written by Zach Sobiech, a Minnesota native who died of cancer at the age of 18.

Varsity Choir:

A Festive Fa La La

Sansa Kroma (singers: Emily Bonar and Lunden Swanson, Claves- Mika Wessels, Cabasa- Kimberly Espinoza, Agogo bells- Adilene Garcia, Djembe- Phoebe Wiken

Clouds (readers: Mika Wessela, Anahi Rodriguez, Glockenspiel- Alli Malmgren)

Madrigals:

Fum Fum Fantasy

Axel F

Second Edition:

We Need a Little Christmas

The Colors (solo: Alison Vite)

Seventh Grade Choir:

Cantamos! (We Sing!)

Through Winter's Window

Reymundo Cardenas: White Christmas

Eighth Grade Choir:

Ding Dong Merrily On High

Somewhere in My Memory

Jerusalen Rodriguez and Kaylem Velasco: Let it Snow

Seventh and Eighth Grade Choirs combined:

Count on Me (7th Grade group Part 1: Marayah Cuelar, Ellie Stordalen, Daniella Trapero, Part 2: Keely Runge, Isabel Swanson, Part 3: Madelyn Malmgren, Mychael Moffett, 8th Grade group Part 1: Dalitzy Acosta, Jarrett Durheim, Perla Ibarra, Part 2: Juan Cervantes, Maya Kulseth, Marina Panjoj-Saquic, Part 3: Miguel Crispin, Victor Garcia, Rohman Gonzalez

Hanukkah Night

Limited Edition:

A Holiday Road of Carols

That's Christmas to Me (Solos: Kelsey Sagehorn, Miguel Martinez, James Gutierrez)

Junior Madrigals:

Meant to Be

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

St. James High School Concert Choir

Requiem (piano: Luci Kulseth)

Christmas Reverie (Bass: Emma Anderson, Solos: Mya Hanson, Jordan Bergemann, Miguel Martinez

The First Noel

Run, Mary, Run (Solo: Sofia Solorzano, Djembe: Mya Hanson, Cabasa: Kaylem Velasco

Nick Brey: Where Are You Christmas?

Combined Varsity and Concert Choirs:

One Small Child