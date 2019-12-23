Toys for Tots is sponsored by the employees of the City of Crookston for children in need in the community. Donations can be sent to city hall at 124 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716 or brought to the Water Department, located in city hall, during business hours.

Cash donations are preferred over toys because it allows volunteers to purchase age- and gender-specific gifts for kids. Books, toy and gift wrap donations have also been received.

Here are donations from Dec. 13-20, which bring this year’s total to $6,589:

• Mark Ecklund: $25

• Kathy & Bob Altringer: $100

• Bruce & Tamera Newhouse: $100

• Proseed: $408

• Jason & Wendy Fisketjon: $500

• Blake & Natalie Royal: $100

• Denny & Dee Myerchin: $20

• Elyeska Noah (in honor of Chris and Jacqueline Cournia): $75

• Bremer Bank employees: $230

• Denise Affeldt & Greg Boetcher: $50

• SunOpta employees: $134

Total donations for the week: $1,742.