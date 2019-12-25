The Wabasso Legion Auxiliary Unit 263 along with the American Legion Auxiliary Juniors recently assembled and packed care packages for those in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Auxiliary collected soldiers' names and addresses from the public who knew of a service member in one of the military branches of the armed forces.

For the previous month the auxiliary had been collecting items for these care packages with items donated by the community.

Donated items included snacks, personal care items, books, games, candy, bubble gum and other items along these lines.

The sending of the care packages was created by past local auxiliary member and previous Wabasso resident, Jane Klaers in either 2004 or 2005 when her husband Bill Klaers was deployed.

The collection and sending of the care packages has been very successful and has been carried out since Klaers began the project.

The auxiliary received additional assistance from members the local chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary Juniors. A “Junior” is a young girl who has either a father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, great grandfather or great-grandmother who has served in the United States military.

The Wabasso chapter has various activities for the girls to show their Americanism and to enjoy the company of others who share the same patriotism. There are social activities, service activities and activities that also honor the girls for what they do for others.

On the afternoon of Dec. 3, the ladies came together at the Wabasso Community Center and assembled and packaged the care packages. A total of 12 packages were created and to shipped to places like Germany, Kuwait, Jordan, Hawaii, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, Louisiana, Maryland and South Dakota.

The Victor Hirsch Post #263 would like to thank the Redwood County VFW Post 2553 for donating $200 to the Wabasso chapter to pay for the postage of these care packages.

The members of the Auxiliary and Auxiliary Juniors would like to wish all a Merry Christmas and to thank those who are in the U.S. armed forces.

If your daughter or female relative is a young girl and has a father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, great grandfather or great grandmother who has served in the United States military is eligible to join the American Legion Auxiliary Juniors. Please contact Joyce Plaetz at jplaetz@redred.com or Auxiliary President, Virginia Salfer at (507) 342-5380 for more information.

Also, anyone interested in becoming a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and is the grandmother, mother, sister, spouse or is a direct or adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion or the grandmother, mother, sister, spouse or a direct or adopted female descendants of all men and women who were in the Armed Forces of the United States is eligible for American Legion membership. For more info please call Auxiliary President - Virginia Salfer; Vice President - Val Wagner (507) 828-2666 or auxiliary member - Joyce Plaetz (507) 342-5671.