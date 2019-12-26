Could several more inches follow this weekend?

Crookston residents hoping to get some exercise and in the process get a jumpstart on burning off some of the calories consumed in the form of Christmas snacks, meals and beverages had an opportunity to turn their hopes into action immediately, when a system that came through the region late on Christmas and into Dec. 26 left some new snow on the ground.

In some spots it looked like only a couple inches fell, but in other parts of town it seemed like maybe the new blanket of white was a bit thicker. No matter, shovels and snowblowers were out all over town Thursday, and City Public Works crews were out in force moving the snow from the streets, along with Minnesota Department of Transportation plows on U.S. Highway 2 through town.

Roads are also slick, so motorists are being urged to take it easy out there. A Fosston woman was killed in a collision on Christmas day on Highway 59, with the road surface at the time of the crash described by the Minnesota State Patrol as snowy and icy.

The system spurred the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory, which kicked in at 6 p.m. on Christmas and is set to expire at noon on Dec. 26.

More snow, perhaps quite a bit more, is in the forecast for Crookston this weekend. The Times is monitoring the forecast and will keep you updated as it comes further into focus.