The Redwood Valley boys basketball team dominated its way to an 85-58 rout of host Luverne Dec. 20 as part of a Big South Conference boy /girl doubleheader.

Redwood Valley (4-3) shot nearly 48 percent from the field while holding Luverne to just 34 percent shooting and forced 21 Luverne turnovers.

Connor Josephson led a balanced offensive attack for the Cards with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Bryant Haas added 17 points and five boards, Zack Paulsen-Reck added 13 points and Alex Lang had 10 points and five boards.

Carter Guetter had three points and two rebounds, Carter Johnson had two points and Tate Goodthunder and Beau Allen had three points.

The annual Hometown Bank Holiday Tournament gets under way Dec. 27, as the Cards host Sibley East in game two at 7:30 p.m.

Former Cardinal Mike Felt and his unbeaten Parkers Prairie squad will face Benson in the other semifinal match-up at 6 p.m.

The third-place game will be held Dec. 28 starting at 11 a.m. with the championship to follow.