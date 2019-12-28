50 years ago

December 1969

• When heavy snows prevented Mrs. Marvin Lemcke, visiting her husband’s family in Vesta, from getting to the Redwood Falls Hospital to give birth, Vesta-area veterinarian Dr. William Mahar was called in at the last minute to supervise the birth. Mother, baby and veterinarian were all reported fine after the event.

• The previous week’s Redwood Gazette article about a deer crashing through a window of the Redwood Falls hospital and injuring a bedridden patient went international, with various European newspapers reporting on the incident.

• The RFHS bowling team was doing great, with 11-year-old Jenny Reek rolling a 190 game to break the state record for a bantam girl and junior Mark Oja rolling a 246 game for the team’s season high.

• RFHS graduate JoAnne Jorgenson, a graduate student in Illinois, married William Griffiths of Wagga Wagga, Australia, at First English Lutheran Church, where the groom got to experience a Christmas with snow.

• A spokesman for Reede Gray Elementary School asked area snowmobilers to please not ride on the school’s sidewalks, parking lot and playground since it made plowing more difficult.

25 years ago

December 1994

• Axel Christopherson, Redwood County’s only remaining World War I veteran, was honored for his 76 continuous years of membership in the American Legion.

• The city councils of the separate towns of Redwood Falls and North Redwood had to get the timing on when to officially consolidate the two towns just right. Both towns had big construction projects planned and intended to apply for federal or state grants to proceed. However, the two Redwood Falls streets projects could only receive funding if the town was separate from North Redwood, while a big water treatment project planned for North Redwood could only get funding if it was joined with Redwood Falls.

• Former Redwood Falls Mayor Dick Dirlam, whose two terms in the 1950s involved the formation of the municipal hospital, the swimming pool and the airport buildings, died at age 76.

• The hospital commission learned that 142 babies had been born at the Redwood Area Hospital in 1994, as compared to 140 the year before.

10 years ago

December 2009

• Redwood County started its new drug court program for repeat offenders.

• A four-day blizzard dropped 20 inches of snow on Redwood Falls – expected to melt down to about two inches of water.

• Tom Hollatz was named the 2009 Redwood Gazette Person of the Year for his many activities promoting the town over the years.