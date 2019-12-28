The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights girls basketball team has gotten off to a strong 9-1 start this season. The strong start had the Knights ranked ninth overall in State in Class A, but as of this week they had moved up one spot to number eight as they enjoy their holiday break.

After scoring a program record 47 points against MVL, Madison Mathiowetz and the Knights traveled to New Ulm to face New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday, Dec. 19 and then returned home to host the Red Rock Central Falcons.

Knights 68

New Ulm Cathedral 24

After Madison Mathiowetz was the buzz of the conference with her career-high 47 points, they Greyhounds double-teamed the sophomore all night long. None of that mattered to Mathiowetz nor the rest of her team.

While Mathiowetz scored only five points, junior Sydney Windschitl stepped into her role and scored 19 points while also grabbing seven rebounds and four steals with three assists. Also contributing to the Knights was Sophie Portner with 11 points. Reagan Severson was also tallied in double digits with 10 points . Liz Schwint scored eight points with six rebounds.

The Knights defense had a strangehole on the Greyhounds the entire game as New Ulm Cathedral only finished with 24 points and just five points in the second half.

Knights 76

Red Rock Central 38

Madison Mathiowetz got back to her scoring ways with 32 points and teammate Sydney Windschitl scored 21 points as the duo combined for 53 of the Knights’ 76 points in a crushing victory over the Falcons of Red Rock Central.

Another strong defensive effort as the Knights only allowed 38 points on the night. Through 10 games this season, the Knights are allowing just 42.2 points per game defensively. Good for second in the entire Section 2A bracket and best overall in the North portion of Section 2A. The Knights are averaging 70.2 points per game, good for first overall in the entire section.

The Lady Knights currently sit third in Section 2A North with their 9-1 record trailing only BLHS and BOLD.

The Knights travel to Sherburn on Monday, Dec. 30 in a make-up game scheduled for 6:30 p.m. against Martin County West. The Knights then have back-to-back games on Thursday, Jan 2 and Friday, Jan. 3 against GHEC/T and BLHS. Both games are at home.

-Madison Mathiowetz's 262 points through 10 games is good enough for fourth in the state in scoring. Mathiowetz is avg 26.2 ppg and 9.1 rebounds per game. Knights play again next Thursday against GHEC/T

-St. Mary's GBB moves up to eight from number nine this week in Class A state rankings 1. Minneota 2. Cromwell-Wright 3. Mt. Iron-Buhl 4. Henning 5. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6. Blooming Prairie 7. Cherry 8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 9. Mayer Lutheran 10. Hills-Beaver Creek