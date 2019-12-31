POLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY 2020 CALENDAR FEATURING HISTORIC PLACES AND SITES IS NOW ON SALE AT THE CROOKSTON CHAMBER, FISHER C-STORE AND CROOKSTON FLORAL FOR $15. ORDER ONE BY CALLING 281-1038.



SHOE DRIVE FUNDRAISER FOR CARE AND SHARE IS RUNNING NOW THROUGH JANUARY 10. THEY’RE SEEKING 750 PAIRS OF NEW AND GENTLY-USED SHOES IN ALL SIZES AND STYLES TO REACH THEIR GOAL OF 2,500. THE SHOES WILL THEN BE PURCHASED BY FUNDS2ORGS AND SHIPPED TO SEVERAL COUNTRIES. PROCEEDS WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO CARE AND SHARE OF CROOKSTON. DONATIONS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT HUGO’S, CROOKSTON TIMES, HARDWARE HANK, CARE AND SHARE, RIVERVIEW ADMISSIONS, VILLA ST. VINCENT/SUMMIT.



CITY DOWNTOWN SNOW REMOVAL FOR NORTH AND SOUTH STREETS WILL BE DONE BEGINNING ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING AT 12:01 A.M. BARRING UNFORESEEN HEAVY SNOWFALL OR OTHER EMERGENCY. VEHICLES ON THESE STREETS WILL BE TOWED IF NOT MOVED.





Tuesday, December 31



Polk County Transfer Station Holiday Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and closed Wed. Jan. 1.



Crookston Eagles On Tuesday, NYE, they’ll have dinner with openings at 5:30, 6:15, and 7 p.m. Call 281-3881 for reservations. They’ll be closed Wed. Jan. 1. On Thursday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 7 p.m. On Friday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 6 p.m. plus meat raffles and the kitchen will be serving from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll have Bar Bingo at 3:30 p.m. and a dinner from 6-7 p.m.





Wednesday, January 1



City Garbage and Recycling Collection for Wednesday, Jan. 1 will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 2. Thursday’s garbage and recycling collection will remain the same.



City Hall will be closed on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.





Thursday, January 2



Crookston Kiwanis Club will meet at 7 a.m. at RBJ’s Restaurant.



CHS GIrls Hockey will face Devils Lake at 7 p.m. at the CSC.



CHS Boys Basketball will face East Grand Forks at 7:30 p.m. at CHS.





Friday, January 3



Crookston VFW Post 1902 will have Bar BINGO at 6 p.m. every Friday and at 1 p.m. every Saturday.





Saturday, January 4



Snowmobile Safety Training Field Day for Kids 12 and Under will start at 8 a.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Kids must bring a parent or legal guardian to sign up along with a helmet and warm clothes. They must have completed the online portion of the class on the Minnesota DNR webstie dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com and bring their completed voucher to the field day event. Cost for the online course is $24.95. For more info, call Mike Boucher at 218-891-3419 or 280-3385.





Monday, January 6



Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Screening will be held January 6 and 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for children who are 3 years old by 1/1/20 or 4 and 5 year olds who have not been screened. The screenings are free and you should call 281-5078 for an appointment or for more information.



Crookston School Board will have a special meeting at 7 a.m. in the district office at CHS.



Crookston Lions Club will meet at 12 p.m.



Villa Auxiliary will meet at 3:15 p.m. in the Villa library.



Crookston Library January Events On Jan. 6, they’ll have an H&R Block Workshop from 6-7 p.m. and go over new tax info for 2020 and answer questions. This workshop is free and open to all. On Wed. Jan. 8 they’ll have WOW What’s On Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. where they’ll play Bingo. This event is for kids ages 7-12. On Tues. Jan. 14 they’ll have an Open House from 2-4 p.m. to discover all the resources the library has to offer. Also that day, from 2-3 p.m. they’ll have free blood pressure checks from Polk County Public Health. Tri-Valley Bus will offer free rides. On Wed. Jan. 22 they’ll have a Silent Library Challenge for adults only from 6-8 p.m. How quiet can you be? Complete crazy and hilarious challenges while trying to be as quiet as possible. On Tues. Jan. 28 they’ll have Spinecrackers Book Club from 6:30-8 p.m. for adults only. They’ll discuss “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.





Wednesday, January 8



Golden Link Senior Center On Jan. 8 they’ll show a free movie “Hobbs and Shaw” at 1:30 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. On Jan. 15 they’ll have their Annual Membership Meeting at 6:30 p.m. and dues for the year are $20 per person. On Jan. 16 they’ll have a 4-hour defensive AARP driving classes from 1-5 p.m. and call 281-3072 to register or for more info. On Jan. 22 they’ll have a free movie “Judy” at 1:30 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks. On Jan. 26 they’ll have a Brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a free will donation for pancakes and sausages, or sausage gravy on a biscuit. Every Friday in January they’ll have coffee and rolls at 9 a.m. Every second and fourth Thursdays they’ll have Foot Care Clinics and appointments can be made by calling 281-3072. Every third Thursday they’ll have free blood pressure checks at 11:30 a.m. Every Monday and Friday from 2-3 p.m. they’ll have exercise classes where you can sit, stand or dance.





Thursday, January 9



Villa St. Vincent National Law Enforcement Day Event will be held from 10-11 a.m. at station 240. Current and past law enforcement, family and friends are invited for coffee, donuts and conversation.





Saturday, January 11



Candlelight Ski and Owl Prowl Event will be held from 4:45-8:30 p.m. at Rydell NWR near Erskine. Their visitor center will also be open during that time. Golden Pond and Church Lake trails will be groomed and lighted for this event. They recommend visitors bring headlamps if you have one.





Sunday, January 12



Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest for Kids Ages 9-14 will begin at 1 p.m. at Crookston High School. Registration is from 12-1 p.m. If you have questions, call John at 289-2540.





Saturday, January 18



Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Snowshoe Lacing Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rydell NWR visitor center near Erskine. Learn how to lace your own pair of Ojibwa-style snowshoes. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited to 12 participants. The deadline for registration is Jan. 3. For more info, call Lynda Knutsen at 218-689-4320 or email lynda_knutsen@fws.gov.



Two Eighty Six Sno Series Round 3 Snowmobile Races will begin with races at 1 p.m. in Central Park. Register online at 286snoseries.com or register at the track on the day of the race. They’ll also hold races on Sunday with racing starting at 10 a.m.





Monday, January 20



Catholic Daughters Court Bishop Schenk #2010 will have a meal at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m. at Summerfield Apartments at 423 Woodland Avenue. New members are welcome. Call Mary Dahl at (262) 744-2319 or Kathy Shulstad at (218) 456-2506 for more info.





Thursday, January 23



Car Seat Check-Up Events with Safe Kids of Grand Forks and Altru Health System will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet in Crookston. Other 2020 dates include April 23, July 23 and October 22.





Thursday, February 6



Crookston Library February Events: On Thurs. Feb. 6 they’ll have a blood pressure clinic from 1-4 p.m. The clinic is facilitated by PCPH and is free of charge. On Sat. Feb. 8 they’ll have “Game On” for all ages from 2-4 p.m. Play games and feel free to bring a game to share. On Wed. Feb. 12 they’ll have Senior LinkAge Line Workshop from 2-3 p.m. Hear what LinkAge offers including health insurance counseling, prescription coverage assistance, transportation, housing, etc. The workshop is free and open to all. On Tues. Feb. 18 they’ll have a Genealogy class from 6-7 p.m. with an intro to ancestry library. On Tues. Feb. 25 they’ll have Spinecrackers Book Club for adults only from 6:30-8 p.m. where they’ll discuss “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn. On Thurs. Feb. 27 they’ll have another Genealogy class from 2-3 p.m. with an intro to ancestry.





Friday, February 7



Ice Buster Daze: Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament fundraiser for Ox Cart Days will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs. There will be a spaghetti meal, kids area with games, prizes and indoor tournament. Tickets available now at Crookston True Value Hardware or through an Ox Cart Days committee member.





Saturday, February 8



Ice Buster Daze 2020 will begin with a breakfast at the Crookston Masonic Lodge on Robert Street from 7-11 a.m. followed by the ice fishing tournament on the Red Lake River at Central Park from 1-4 p.m. The meal and prizes will be held at the VFW Post 1902 upstairs after the tournament. Tickets available now at Hardware Hank or through an Ice Buster Daze committee member.





Tuesday, February 25



3rd Annual Crookston Wedding Expo will begin at 5 p.m. at Crookston Eagles. Brides, grooms, parents, friends, and loved ones are invited to the one-stop shop for businesses in Crookston to complete what you need for your wedding. Admission is free and brides/grooms can register for gift packages donated by the vendors.





Friday, April 17



Villa St. Vincent 2020 Fashion Flash will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston National Guard Armory. Area businesses will showcase their merchandise plus you can shop with friends and enjoy food.





Monday, August 17



Ox Cart Days 2020 will be held August 17-23 throughout Crookston. Save the date and view the preliminary schedule at www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.