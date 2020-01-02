I think some of my “sometimes unhappy” readers will be pleased to know that I am very satisfied with something President Trump did.

I think some of my “sometimes unhappy” readers will be pleased to know that I am very satisfied with something President Trump did. This doesn’t happen very often, so I am glad to admit it when it does.

When Congress passed the recent spending bill, it also included raising the federal legal age for purchasing tobacco from 18 to 21. About a week ago President Trump signed it into law.

Often referred to as the Tobacco 21 law, several cities around the state and country had already adopted this provision. I was kind of wondering when or if our City Council would be asked to do the same. Now they don’t need to — the decision has been made.

It goes into effect this summer sometime. It will be a violation of federal law to sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 and includes e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges, not just traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars.

I appreciate our lawmakers and the President’s effort to delay the start of smoking related habits in young people. Nicotine is very addictive — and the amount in vaping products is very high. Anything our society can do to discourage the use of these products will be a boon to public health.

Another boon to public health is giving the gift of life — blood! A community blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Event Center.