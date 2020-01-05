During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O. Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

The Bloodmobile is scheduled to be in the following communities in the coming days:

• In Bird Island Jan. 6 from 1-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

• In Sacred Heart Jan. 7 from 1-7 p.m. at the community center.

• In Sanborn Jan. 9 from 12-6 p.m. at the Sanborn Ballroom

Learn more about these blood drives at redcrossblood.org.

– Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross Web site