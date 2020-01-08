I pray for wisdom for our country’s leaders as they make decisions in response to the current situation.

I saw my good old (I mean we sat next to each other in high school band — that old) Republican friend, Greg Bartz, on Monday morning at the Town Hall meeting with the state legislators. Greg had to tease me a little and said he read that I like the President.

HaHa, Greg. As I told him, I don’t like the President, I just liked something he did.

Now I dislike another thing he did and how he tweeted about it. Again.

Let’s just leave it at that. There will be enough politics to come over the next several months.

We should all keep in our thoughts the soldiers who are serving in the Middle East, especially in Iraq, and those who will soon be deployed, along with their worried loved ones at home. I pray for peace. I pray for wisdom for our country’s leaders as they make decisions in response to the current situation.

I heard something on a news report that I found quite sad. It is very likely that we have young soldiers in Iraq right now, who were not even born when the twin towers came down on Sept. 11, 2001 — the beginning of our War on Terror.

Presidents and presidential hopefuls say they want to get out of these “endless wars.” I sure hope they can figure out how to do that while still keeping our country as safe as possible.