The Knights fell in a tightly contested game to BLHS as Madison Mathiowetz topped 50 points. The Knights returned to the court Tuesday night and defeated GFW.

The Knights winter break was a little prolonged due to a makeup game on Monday, Dec. 30 being snowed out. The Knights returned home on Thursday, Jan. 2 as they hosted GHEC/T. The Knights then were back at home the following night as they went toe to toe with the BLHS Mustangs on another record-setting night.

Knights 73

GHEC/T 39

Head Coach Bruce Woitas and his coaching staff were pleased to not only win the game but to get everybody in the rotation a decent amount of minutes in the blowout victory.

The Knights jumped out to a commanding lead early as they went into halftime with a 41-18 lead and never looked back. Woitas was pleased with finally getting a game in before the conference schedule revamps into the second half of the season.

“It was nice to get back into game play. The break was nice,” Woitas said. “We had some very good practice time, but we needed a game.” Woitas credited his team's balance and was proud of the defensive effort on the floor in the win.

Leading St. Mary’s on Thursday evening was Madison Mathiowetz with 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while totaling four steals. Reagan Severson had a season-high 18 points with six rebounds and two assists. Sydney Windschitl also tallied 14 points and seven rebounds.

The win gave the Knights a record of 10-1 as they headed into a showdown with the BLHS Mustangs on Friday night.

BLHS 83

Knights 79

The Knights knew coming in that the Mustangs were going to be coming for them on Friday. The Mustangs have had a good season and were on the hunt for a statement win to let the conference know they are for real.

The first half was everything that was expected as both teams went back and forth the entire half as the Knights and Mustangs went into the half tied 34-34.

The Knights began the second half with a 9-2 run and looked to run away with the game, but each time the Knights threw a punch, the Mustangs punched back. The Mustangs continuously denied to go away.

With 8:24 remaining in the game, a timeout on the floor paused the game as the Knights held a 57-53 lead. Maddy Wulkan of BLHS hit a three in the corner and Mathiowetz responded with her own basket, but BLHS tied the game with a layup and-one to tie the game at 59-59. The Mustangs took a 62-61 lead via a free throw before a three from Rachel Kottke gave the Knights a 65-61 lead with just under four minutes to go.

Sydney Windschitl went one-of-two from the line to bring the Knights within six at 68-62 and Mathiowetz scored another basket with an and-one and the Knights trailed 68-65.

As the game trickled down in the last two minutes, it was Mathiowetz thwarting double teams and scoring in the lane, but in the end the Mustangs were too much for the Knights. With 19.7 seconds remaining, Mathiowetz scored a lay-up to bring it within two as the Knights trailed 79-77, but BLHS iced the game with free throws to take home the impressive victory.

The win certainly was a big win for the young BLHS program, but the loss was a tough one to swallow for the Knights. The Knights are now 10-2 on the season with both losses coming at home from conference opponents. The two losses however are to teams with a combined record of 15-4. BLHS is now first in section 2A while MVL is currently second in 2AA, while the Knights remain up near the top in third place in Section 2A.

In the loss, sophomore Madison Mathiowetz topped her previous school record and career-high of 47 points with 50 points on Friday. Mathiowetz was 18-of-30 from the field and was 13-of-17 from the free throw line.

Sydney Windschitl scored 11 points for St. Mary’s with five rebounds and six assists, Reagan Severson scored nine points with five rebounds.

Knights 61

GFW 43

The Lady Knights got back to their winning ways with a big victory over the GFW Thunderbirds in Winthrop on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Madison Mathiowetz led the team with 27 points and Sydney Windschitl contributed 10 points in the Knights victory.

The Knights have the remainder of the week off and return to the court on Tuesday night when they host New Ulm Cathedral at 7:30.

The Knights are currently 11-2 on the season with one week down after the winter break.