Late Wednesday evening, the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office dispatch responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash near on 620th Ave North near Darfur.

Upon arrival at the site, the Darfur Fire Department and St. James Ambulance discovered the drivers of the vehicles were deceased. The drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles.

The victims of the crash are 53-year old Kurt Roiger of Sanborn, who was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and 78-year old Albert Sellner of Springfield, who was driving a 2014 Buick LaCrosse.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office.