The Eagles’ boys hockey team played in Luverne on Thursday, Jan. 2 and got served a loss.

Eagles 2 Luverne 5

Coach Ryan Neuman said the Eagles scored two quick goals in the first period, then gave up five unanswered. Kyle Esser was in net and made 24 saves.

The game brought the Eagles’ record to 7-4-1 on the year.

Tuesday the boys were on the road again — to beat Redwood Falls.

Eagles 7 Redwood Valley 0

“The boys won 7-0 in Redwood Valley tonight,” said Coach Ryan Neuman, following the game in Redwood Falls Tuesday night. “They came out hot in the first period for five goals.”

The Eagles scored one each in the second and third and periods for the big win.

The Eagle boys are back home, against Marshall, on Thursday, Jan. 9. Then they play Minnesota River at 2:30 Saturday afternoon, during the NUSE Hockey Day event at the New Ulm Civic Center. The day will be filled with youth hockey games, boys and girls varsity games, and several fun activities.