On Tuesday evening, the St. James City Council met for a quick meeting, passing eight resolutions to kick off the new year.

The council decided to move back regular meeting times to 6:00 p.m. to better accommodate council members who work out of the city.

Pioneer Bank, First National Bank, CCF, Edward Jones, and the Minnesota Municipal Money Market Fund as the official depositories.

Chad Weins was appointed as a new employee for the Street/Park Department.

No changes were made to the officers of the St. James Fire Department for the 2020 year.

Other resolutions and business:

- Resolution 1.20.02- Naming the St. James Plaindealer as Official Newspaper for City Business for 2020

- Resolution 1.20.05 Approval of 2020 Fee Schedule

- Resolution 1.20XX Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the City of Saint James on behalf of its City Attorney and Police Department

- Resolution 1.20.01- Authorizing City Clerk-Treasurer to Prepay Invoices

- Resolution 1.20XX Approving State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the City of Saint James on behalf of its City Attorney and Police Department

- Advertise to Request for Qualifications (RFQ) Airport Consultant Services for the St. James Municipal Airport