District 1B State Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, will attend the signing ceremony of the U.S.-China trade agreement in Washington, D.C. Jan. 15. The accord includes reforms in the areas of agriculture, intellectual property, technology transfer, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange.

"It is an honor to be invited to the White House for the signing of this exciting new trade agreement. As a farmer and legislator for a district that relies heavily on agriculture, I know this is welcomed news for the agriculture community,” Kiel noted in a statement. “We need strong trade agreements that are fair for the United States and open up markets for Minnesota agriculture in other countries. This is a positive first step toward a broader deal with China that will be a boost for farmers across Minnesota and the United States."