Following adoption of Ordinance 66, the Redwood Falls city council approved the “inflow and infiltration” process in December, which included a decision to televise all sanitary sewer service connections.

As part of that decision, the city council also agreed to pay for the initial televising at a predetermined, set rate.

Moving forward with that plan, city staff presented a request to the council that it move ahead with the solicitation of quotes for that televising work from licensed plumbers on a per service average lump sum cost. The city council approved that request during its Jan. 7 council meeting. The approval means the city will now go out for bids.

In other action during its meeting, the Redwood Falls city council:

• Appointed John Buckley and Melissa Meyer to the fire relief association board of trustees.

• Approved a request to add Trevor Goblirsch to the Redwood Falls Fire Department with a one-year probationary period effective Jan. 8.

• Declared a 2012 ST Viewscan microfilm reader as surplus property and authorized its sale. The old reader was replaced through a grant.

• Approved the employment of Nicholas Esping as an officer with the Redwood Falls Police Department, pending the successful completion of an employment physical and psychological exam. The anticipated start date is Jan. 21.

• Approved the final pay reimbursement to Asphalt Surface Technologies for the 2019 airport seal coat improvement project in the amount of $14,516.